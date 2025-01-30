Free agent Brionna Jones to sign with Atlanta Dream

Free agent Brionna Jones is signing with the Atlanta Dream, her agent, Boris Lelchitski, confirmed to The Associated Press on…

Free agent Brionna Jones is signing with the Atlanta Dream, her agent, Boris Lelchitski, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday night.

The three-time All-Star had played her entire career with the Connecticut Sun after being drafted No. 8 in 2017. Free agents can’t sign officially until Saturday.

Jones will pair with Brittney Griner in the frontcourt, giving the Dream a formidable starting five as the two bigs will play with Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. Griner announced on Tuesday she was going to sign with Atlanta.

The Dream made a coaching change this offseason, bringing in Karl Smesko from Florida Gulf Coast. Atlanta went 15-25 last season and made the playoffs for the second straight year. It was eliminated in the first round by eventual WNBA champion New York.

Atlanta hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018, when it lost to Washington in five games in the conference finals.

The 29-year-old Jones averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. She missed most of the 2023 season after tearing an Achilles tendon that June.

Jones helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals twice, in 2019 and 2022. She earned the league’s Sixth Player of the Year award in 2022 and the Most Improved Player the season before.

ESPN first reported the signing.

The Sun now have lost Jones and Alyssa Thomas, who is being traded to Phoenix. DeWanna Bonner is also a free agent, so Connecticut will have a very different look next season under new coach Rachid Meziane.

