Frankfurt signs French striker Elye Wahi until 2030

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has signed French striker Elye Wahi on a long-term deal until 2030.

Frankfurt posted a photo on X of the 22-year-old Wahi putting pen to paper on Friday evening.

“I’m very happy to have signed for Eintracht Frankfurt,” Wahi said in French. “I hope the supporters of the club have faith in me and that I will repay them.”

No transfer fee was given but French website L’Equipe reported that Frankfurt paid 26 million euros ($27.3 million) for Wahi with an additional 3 million euros in bonuses and a 12% share of any future sell-on profit.

It is the third significant career move in two years for Wahi, who joined Lens from Montpellier in 2023 for a fee of 35 million euros ($38 million), turning down Premier League side Chelsea.

Despite a bright start at Lens he failed to settle and, after scoring 12 goals in 36 games, he joined Marseille this season for 25 million euros. But he scored only three league goals for the club and struggled for consistency.

Wahi made a strong impression with Montpellier in the 2022-23 season, scoring 19 league goals and impressing with his speed and skill.

Frankfurt has sold two forwards for big profits, with Randal Kolo Muani joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 in a deal worth 95 million euros and Egypt forward Omar Marmoush joining Premier League champion Manchester City on Thursday for a reported 70 million euros ($73 million).

