Former Royals goalkeeper accuses NWSL club of `emotional and psychological abuse’

Former Utah goalkeeper Carly Nelson went to social media to allege “emotional and psychological abuse” during her season with the Royals.

Nelson, 26, was acquired by the Royals ahead of the 2024 season and played one game for the National Women’s Soccer League team. Utah did not renew her contract following the season and she is currently a free agent.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Friday, Nelson wrote “I can no longer stay silent about the emotional and psychological abuse I endured there.”

Nelson, a Utah native who played for the Utes, took leave in May to address her mental health, something she said “wasn’t optional for me.”

“It was the only way to survive the relentless toxicity I was subjected to,” she wrote.

The Royals said in a statement Saturday that the team strives to create a positive and supportive environment and takes any allegations to the contrary with “utmost seriousness and urgency.”

A message left with the agency that represents Nelson was not returned. In her post, she said she would share more of her story at a later date.

“The retaliation and discrimination I faced for prioritizing my mental health made it clear that the club cared more about control than accountability,” Nelson wrote.

NWSL teams offer paid mental health leave as part of a collective bargaining agreement reached between the league and its players’ union in 2022.

The Royals’ statement said the club was saddened to learn about the player’s experience.

“Everyone deserves safe and supportive environments on and off the field of play,” the Royals said. “Our goal is to enable our athletes, our staff and employees to enjoy a nurturing, healthy and respectful workplace for all.”

