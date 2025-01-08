Fordham takes on George Washington in conference showdown

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-6, 1-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 2-1 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-6, 1-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 2-1 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Makayla Andrews and George Washington take on Taylor Donaldson and Fordham in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Rams have gone 5-1 at home. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Donaldson averaging 8.0.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-2 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Fordham makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). George Washington averages 62.6 points per game, 1.3 more than the 61.3 Fordham allows.

The Rams and Revolutionaries face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taya Davis is averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams.

Andrews is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

