Ford leads Southern Utah against UT Arlington after 21-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-9, 0-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-8, 0-2 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-9, 0-2 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-8, 0-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts UT Arlington after Dominique Ford scored 21 points in Southern Utah’s 74-66 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Thunderbirds are 6-2 in home games. Southern Utah scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Mavericks are 0-2 in WAC play. UT Arlington averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern Utah makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). UT Arlington has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Thunderbirds.

Jaden Wells is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

