Flyers rally to beat Panthers 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from behind twice to beat the Florida…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from behind twice to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night.

Garnet Hathaway and Morgan Frost also scored for Philadelphia, which had multiple power-play goals in consecutive games for the first time this season. Sam Ersson made 20 saves as the Flyers won their second straight.

Sam Reinhart had two goals and Uvis Balinskis also scored as Florida lost for the sixth time in nine games. Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.

Cates scored both goals in the third period, the first on the power play and the second on a breakaway. It was his second career multigoal game — first since his rookie season in April 2022.

Philadelphia trailed 2-0, tied the score and then gave up the lead again before scoring twice later in the third period to take the lead for good.

FLAMES 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jakob Pelletier had two goals and an assist, helping the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.

Mikael Backlund, Yegor Sharangovich and Jake Bean also scored for Calgary in its third consecutive victory. Dustin Wolf made 23 saves in the opener of a four-game trip.

Flames forward Rory Kerins had two assists — both in the first period — in his NHL debut. Kerins had an AHL-leading 21 goals when he was recalled from the minors on Friday.

Connor Bedard recorded his 100th career point on a second-period goal, but Chicago lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, has 34 goals and 66 assists in 112 games.

Louis Crevier also scored for the Blackhawks, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

OILERS 2, KINGS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in the second period and Edmonton beat Los Angeles for their second straight win.

Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and sixth of his career as the Oilers won for the sixth time in seven games to move ahead of the Kings into second place in the Pacific Division. The Oilers are four points behind first-place Vegas.

Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves for the Kings, who have lost two straight after a five-game winning streak.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.