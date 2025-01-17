Florida A&M faces UAPB after Matthews’ 27-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-13, 0-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-11, 0-3 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-13, 0-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-11, 0-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts UAPB after Milton Matthews scored 27 points in Florida A&M’s 79-72 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 3-1 in home games. Florida A&M averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-3 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is seventh in the SWAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Doctor Bradley averaging 2.3.

Florida A&M’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Rattlers.

Christian Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.1 points.

