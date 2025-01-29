Fire breaks out at kiosk outside Man City’s stadium before Champions League game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A fire broke out at a merchandise stand outside Manchester City’s stadium shortly before players were…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A fire broke out at a merchandise stand outside Manchester City’s stadium shortly before players were due to arrive for the Champions League match against Brugge on Wednesday.

Videos shared online showed large flames and smoke coming from the stand, selling club merchandise, located near the players’ entrance at the Etihad Stadium.

New City signings Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis were also due to make a public appearance nearby but it was cancelled as a result.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the smell of smoke remained in the air for some time afterward as supporters waited to be let inside.

“Crews arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire, they are currently dampening down any hotspots and making the area safe,” a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Security staff had cordoned off the area and kept supporters away.

“The safety of all attending the match tonight is our top priority, and as such all events planned for West Stand reception have been cancelled, including the welcome event for new players, and the first team arrival,” City said in a statement.

UEFA said there would be no delay to the scheduled 8 p.m. kickoff.

City plays Brugge in a must-win game as the new-look league phase of the Champions League reaches its conclusion.

The 2023 champion City is 25th in the standings. It needs to win to secure a place in the playoffs for the round of 16.

