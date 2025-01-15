Fields leads North Alabama against Jacksonville after 23-point performance

North Alabama Lions (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 3-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-7, 3-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Jacksonville after Taye Fields scored 23 points in North Alabama’s 92-64 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins are 5-1 in home games. Jacksonville is eighth in the ASUN with 13.1 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.3.

The Lions have gone 3-1 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 12.8 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 4.3.

Jacksonville averages 71.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.2 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Payne III is averaging 6.8 points and six rebounds for the Dolphins.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

