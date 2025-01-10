Felton leads East Carolina against No. 19 Memphis after 23-point game

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits No. 19 Memphis after RJ Felton scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 80-79 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Memphis scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Pirates are 1-2 in conference matchups. East Carolina is eighth in the AAC scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Memphis makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). East Carolina averages 76.8 points per game, 2.9 more than the 73.9 Memphis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

Felton is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

