FBC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 8 0 284 107 12 2 435 217 Tulane 7 1 330 120 9 5 491 289 Memphis 6 2 300 237 11 2 464 310 Navy 6 2 258 176 10 3 407 288 East Carolina 5 3 285 261 8 5 416 355 South Florida 4 4 249 229 7 6 418 387 UTSA 4 4 297 248 7 6 431 391 Charlotte 4 4 216 275 5 7 284 421 North Texas 3 5 256 273 6 7 436 444 Rice 3 5 166 214 4 8 266 305 Temple 2 6 147 288 3 9 235 425 UAB 2 6 217 308 3 9 314 411 FAU 1 7 208 269 3 9 311 363 Tulsa 1 7 181 389 3 9 300 510

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 8 0 301 146 11 3 511 309 Clemson 7 1 294 174 10 4 486 328 Miami 6 2 321 246 10 3 571 329 Syracuse 5 3 236 243 10 3 443 379 Duke 5 3 199 205 9 4 342 318 Louisville 5 3 263 220 9 4 474 313 Georgia Tech 5 3 200 204 7 6 376 333 Boston College 4 4 230 223 7 6 366 309 Virginia Tech 4 4 238 182 6 7 366 297 Pittsburgh 3 5 188 219 7 6 428 369 NC State 3 5 248 257 6 7 371 392 North Carolina 3 5 236 221 6 7 402 365 Virginia 3 5 168 246 5 7 272 345 California 2 6 186 222 6 7 326 290 Wake Forest 2 6 196 276 4 8 308 390 Stanford 2 6 168 280 3 9 274 404 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 2 10 185 336

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 7 2 276 199 11 2 405 255 Arizona St. 7 2 276 200 11 3 461 316 Iowa St. 7 2 281 206 11 3 435 321 Colorado 7 2 345 201 9 4 428 300 TCU 6 3 280 224 9 4 435 320 Baylor 6 3 328 274 8 5 447 347 Texas Tech 6 3 329 305 8 5 489 453 Kansas St. 5 4 251 223 9 4 401 304 West Virginia 5 4 247 287 6 7 379 415 Kansas 4 5 271 263 5 7 356 312 Cincinnati 3 6 210 231 5 7 302 295 Houston 3 6 116 225 4 8 168 275 Utah 2 7 173 215 5 7 283 248 Arizona 2 7 171 301 4 8 261 381 UCF 2 7 250 282 4 8 365 323 Oklahoma St. 0 9 198 366 3 9 326 427

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 329 129 15 1 652 292 UC Davis 7 1 318 190 11 3 486 323 Idaho 6 2 238 211 10 4 390 350 N. Arizona 6 2 233 137 8 5 368 244 Montana 5 3 250 212 9 5 467 362 Idaho St. 3 5 254 326 5 7 385 454 E. Washington 3 5 316 295 4 8 430 434 Weber St. 3 5 256 254 4 8 340 334 Portland St. 3 5 248 270 3 8 322 441 Cal Poly 2 6 169 262 3 8 228 344 Sacramento St. 1 7 229 322 3 9 351 417 N. Colorado 1 7 83 315 1 11 136 453

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 6 2 260 206 9 4 397 300 Tennessee St. 6 2 209 159 9 4 348 315 UT Martin 6 2 284 167 9 5 439 339 Tennessee Tech 6 2 213 154 7 5 288 263 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 4 221 240 5 7 315 350 Gardner-Webb 3 5 200 262 4 8 294 344 W. Illinois 3 5 271 307 4 8 372 521 E. Illinois 2 6 181 264 3 9 222 391 Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 11 172 321

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 9 0 312 132 13 1 488 272 Indiana 8 1 360 152 11 2 537 203 Penn St. 8 1 276 129 13 3 530 264 Ohio St. 7 2 269 111 13 2 537 183 Illinois 6 3 249 239 10 3 368 282 Iowa 6 3 239 164 8 5 360 232 Michigan 5 4 197 187 8 5 286 259 Minnesota 5 4 224 191 8 5 340 220 Rutgers 4 5 216 239 7 6 376 330 Southern Cal 4 5 247 213 7 6 392 313 Washington 4 5 186 238 6 7 304 309 Nebraska 3 6 184 218 7 6 306 253 Michigan St. 3 6 157 280 5 7 232 313 UCLA 3 6 168 243 5 7 221 303 Wisconsin 3 6 206 208 5 7 271 277 Northwestern 2 7 150 277 4 8 214 316 Maryland 1 8 169 325 4 8 284 365 Purdue 0 9 112 375 1 11 189 479

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Monday, Jan. 20

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 8 0 229 126 10 3 353 230 Rhode Island 7 1 230 166 11 3 340 307 Delaware 6 2 258 192 9 2 384 231 Villanova 6 2 199 163 10 4 323 261 New Hampshire 6 2 192 140 8 5 294 292 Stony Brook 5 3 267 218 8 4 356 297 Towson 5 3 224 188 7 5 310 299 Elon 5 3 230 208 6 6 305 311 William & Mary 4 4 227 190 7 5 351 282 Monmouth (NJ) 4 4 298 257 6 6 468 402 Maine 3 5 198 230 5 7 279 359 Hampton 2 6 230 245 5 7 355 323 Albany (NY) 2 6 150 218 4 8 235 339 Campbell 1 7 171 250 3 9 277 393 Bryant 0 8 154 284 2 10 256 427 NC A&T 0 8 98 280 1 11 187 456

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 7 1 306 176 9 5 504 366 Sam Houston St. 6 2 159 129 10 3 309 266 W. Kentucky 6 2 243 161 8 6 349 345 Liberty 5 3 227 174 8 4 345 282 Louisiana Tech 4 4 187 141 5 8 272 273 FIU 3 5 195 179 4 8 316 309 UTEP 3 5 186 238 3 9 234 388 Middle Tennessee 2 6 158 265 3 9 217 411 New Mexico St. 2 6 193 283 3 9 259 435 Kennesaw St. 2 6 149 257 2 10 198 374

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 5 6 253 256 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 5 2 219 196 8 2 300 239 Harvard 5 2 228 159 8 2 326 216 Columbia 5 2 135 115 7 3 207 161 Yale 4 3 239 205 7 3 338 281 Cornell 3 4 234 225 4 6 302 318 Penn 2 5 194 202 4 6 274 269 Brown 2 5 173 249 3 7 255 336 Princeton 2 5 159 230 3 7 216 312

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 7 1 266 119 11 3 410 254 Miami (Ohio) 7 1 243 120 9 5 337 263 Buffalo 6 2 282 235 9 4 375 343 Bowling Green 6 2 206 136 7 6 352 281 W. Michigan 5 3 260 235 6 7 376 407 N. Illinois 4 4 170 148 8 5 319 241 Toledo 4 4 171 180 8 5 368 302 Akron 3 5 184 213 4 8 245 384 E. Michigan 2 6 201 257 5 7 311 335 Cent. Michigan 2 6 158 243 4 8 271 356 Ball St. 2 6 241 298 3 9 304 481 Kent St. 0 8 126 324 0 12 167 529

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 238 98 9 3 397 258 NC Central 4 1 152 54 8 3 391 202 Morgan St. 3 2 123 156 6 6 292 280 Norfolk St. 2 3 127 167 4 8 246 341 Howard 1 4 96 120 4 8 238 314 Delaware St. 0 5 92 233 1 11 212 446

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 1 308 114 14 2 610 298 S. Dakota St. 7 1 309 78 12 3 550 209 South Dakota 7 1 307 131 11 3 501 247 Illinois St. 6 2 222 182 10 4 373 349 Missouri St. 6 2 301 253 8 4 418 362 Indiana St. 3 5 174 263 4 8 242 379 Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430 North Dakota 2 6 247 274 5 7 370 371 S. Illinois 2 6 169 243 4 8 269 367 N. Iowa 1 7 176 309 3 9 238 396 Murray St. 0 8 137 434 1 11 219 560

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 7 0 262 140 12 2 522 316 UNLV 6 1 268 154 11 3 495 298 Colorado St. 6 1 195 139 8 5 317 335 Fresno St. 4 3 185 190 6 7 339 323 San Jose St. 3 4 147 185 7 6 369 358 Air Force 3 4 165 188 5 7 227 279 Hawaii 3 4 161 202 5 7 268 312 New Mexico 3 4 225 240 5 7 402 456 Utah St. 3 4 269 259 4 8 383 453 San Diego St. 2 5 154 238 3 9 256 355 Wyoming 2 5 166 183 3 9 232 340 Nevada 0 7 140 219 3 10 300 374

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 1 220 110 8 3 324 264 CCSU 5 1 149 122 7 6 316 310 Robert Morris 4 2 153 124 7 5 279 242 LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 182 4 8 266 333 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 7 176 232 Wagner 2 4 119 129 4 8 231 292 Stonehill 0 6 78 193 1 10 167 386

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 1 0 41 38 5 7 291 359 Washington St. 0 1 38 41 8 5 476 389

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 5 1 204 101 9 4 371 281 Holy Cross 5 1 172 99 6 6 331 277 Bucknell 4 2 193 171 6 6 346 362 Lafayette 2 4 105 153 6 6 307 290 Georgetown 2 4 75 166 5 6 200 283 Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 10 214 353 Colgate 1 5 130 200 2 10 242 378

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 213 122 8 3 280 239 San Diego 6 2 241 134 8 3 318 203 Butler 5 3 252 172 9 3 427 196 Morehead St. 5 3 129 153 7 5 209 271 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 227 172 6 6 274 301 Davidson 4 4 273 240 6 5 388 312 Dayton 4 4 142 146 6 5 222 187 Presbyterian 4 4 223 179 6 6 337 298 Valparaiso 2 5 88 167 4 7 171 301 Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392 Stetson 0 7 146 326 2 9 229 412

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 7 1 228 118 13 3 528 245 Georgia 6 2 224 177 11 3 441 288 Tennessee 6 2 200 154 10 3 464 209 Mississippi 5 3 230 145 10 3 502 187 Missouri 5 3 188 217 10 3 376 265 Alabama 5 3 227 174 9 4 439 226 LSU 5 3 212 210 9 4 396 316 South Carolina 5 3 233 162 9 4 396 235 Texas A&M 5 3 235 198 8 5 395 289 Florida 4 4 218 220 8 5 368 300 Arkansas 3 5 190 219 7 6 402 325 Vanderbilt 3 5 175 200 7 6 355 304 Oklahoma 2 6 132 211 6 7 312 280 Auburn 2 6 153 199 5 7 333 256 Kentucky 1 7 113 212 4 8 247 265 Mississippi St. 0 8 169 311 2 10 310 409

Friday’s Games

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 7 1 269 170 11 3 428 282 W. Carolina 6 2 301 225 7 5 397 350 Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 7 5 300 266 ETSU 5 3 191 160 7 5 331 250 Samford 3 4 212 174 4 7 267 291 The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 7 258 283 Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 7 196 299 Furman 2 5 124 219 3 8 216 360 VMI 1 7 97 227 1 11 149 394

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 0 270 142 11 3 471 332 SE Louisiana 6 1 203 116 7 5 274 304 Lamar 4 3 188 159 7 5 294 274 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 7 5 427 214 McNeese St. 3 4 176 153 6 6 300 278 Houston Christian 3 4 202 245 5 7 331 415 East Texas A&M 2 4 139 180 3 9 249 378 Nicholls 2 5 110 169 4 8 272 279 Northwestern St. 0 7 75 301 0 12 144 545

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 316 127 12 2 510 240 Alabama St. 5 3 183 148 7 5 272 200 Florida A&M 5 3 227 195 7 5 294 326 Alabama A&M 4 4 276 213 6 6 368 368 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 169 233 2 10 242 409 MVSU 1 7 158 289 1 11 201 483

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 7 1 188 147 8 5 272 303 Alcorn St. 5 3 206 191 6 6 261 336 Texas Southern 4 4 181 222 5 6 233 321 Prairie View 3 5 153 176 5 7 252 330 Grambling St. 2 6 173 191 5 7 296 299 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 164 262 3 9 282 429

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 7 1 283 194 10 3 414 300 Georgia Southern 6 2 218 189 8 5 364 359 James Madison 4 4 230 179 9 4 433 266 Old Dominion 4 4 256 229 5 7 336 336 Coastal Carolina 3 5 211 256 6 7 373 411 Appalachian St. 3 5 214 267 5 6 293 362 Georgia St. 1 7 187 284 3 9 286 406

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 279 174 10 4 433 338 Arkansas St. 5 3 211 252 8 5 336 418 Texas State 5 3 295 183 8 5 475 319 South Alabama 5 3 262 173 7 6 447 327 Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 173 226 5 7 252 345 Troy 3 5 214 225 4 8 312 341 Southern Miss. 0 8 117 319 1 11 183 453

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 9 5 473 429 Tarleton St. 6 2 256 155 10 4 430 345 E. Kentucky 6 2 194 179 8 5 291 308 S. Utah 6 2 273 212 7 5 349 347 Cent. Arkansas 3 5 227 252 6 6 382 330 Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 8 269 338 North Alabama 3 5 223 206 3 9 283 350 West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294 Utah Tech 1 7 167 290 1 11 219 470

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 14 1 555 214 Uconn 9 4 415 300 Umass 2 10 270 426

Thursday’s Games

Monday, Jan. 20

