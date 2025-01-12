FBC Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 12, 2025, 12:01 AM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 8 0 284 107 12 2 435 217
Tulane 7 1 330 120 9 5 491 289
Memphis 6 2 300 237 11 2 464 310
Navy 6 2 258 176 10 3 407 288
East Carolina 5 3 285 261 8 5 416 355
South Florida 4 4 249 229 7 6 418 387
UTSA 4 4 297 248 7 6 431 391
Charlotte 4 4 216 275 5 7 284 421
North Texas 3 5 256 273 6 7 436 444
Rice 3 5 166 214 4 8 266 305
Temple 2 6 147 288 3 9 235 425
UAB 2 6 217 308 3 9 314 411
FAU 1 7 208 269 3 9 311 363
Tulsa 1 7 181 389 3 9 300 510

___

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 8 0 301 146 11 3 511 309
Clemson 7 1 294 174 10 4 486 328
Miami 6 2 321 246 10 3 571 329
Syracuse 5 3 236 243 10 3 443 379
Duke 5 3 199 205 9 4 342 318
Louisville 5 3 263 220 9 4 474 313
Georgia Tech 5 3 200 204 7 6 376 333
Boston College 4 4 230 223 7 6 366 309
Virginia Tech 4 4 238 182 6 7 366 297
Pittsburgh 3 5 188 219 7 6 428 369
NC State 3 5 248 257 6 7 371 392
North Carolina 3 5 236 221 6 7 402 365
Virginia 3 5 168 246 5 7 272 345
California 2 6 186 222 6 7 326 290
Wake Forest 2 6 196 276 4 8 308 390
Stanford 2 6 168 280 3 9 274 404
Florida St. 1 7 118 226 2 10 185 336

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 7 2 276 199 11 2 405 255
Arizona St. 7 2 276 200 11 3 461 316
Iowa St. 7 2 281 206 11 3 435 321
Colorado 7 2 345 201 9 4 428 300
TCU 6 3 280 224 9 4 435 320
Baylor 6 3 328 274 8 5 447 347
Texas Tech 6 3 329 305 8 5 489 453
Kansas St. 5 4 251 223 9 4 401 304
West Virginia 5 4 247 287 6 7 379 415
Kansas 4 5 271 263 5 7 356 312
Cincinnati 3 6 210 231 5 7 302 295
Houston 3 6 116 225 4 8 168 275
Utah 2 7 173 215 5 7 283 248
Arizona 2 7 171 301 4 8 261 381
UCF 2 7 250 282 4 8 365 323
Oklahoma St. 0 9 198 366 3 9 326 427

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 8 0 329 129 15 1 652 292
UC Davis 7 1 318 190 11 3 486 323
Idaho 6 2 238 211 10 4 390 350
N. Arizona 6 2 233 137 8 5 368 244
Montana 5 3 250 212 9 5 467 362
Idaho St. 3 5 254 326 5 7 385 454
E. Washington 3 5 316 295 4 8 430 434
Weber St. 3 5 256 254 4 8 340 334
Portland St. 3 5 248 270 3 8 322 441
Cal Poly 2 6 169 262 3 8 228 344
Sacramento St. 1 7 229 322 3 9 351 417
N. Colorado 1 7 83 315 1 11 136 453

___

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 6 2 260 206 9 4 397 300
Tennessee St. 6 2 209 159 9 4 348 315
UT Martin 6 2 284 167 9 5 439 339
Tennessee Tech 6 2 213 154 7 5 288 263
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 4 221 240 5 7 315 350
Gardner-Webb 3 5 200 262 4 8 294 344
W. Illinois 3 5 271 307 4 8 372 521
E. Illinois 2 6 181 264 3 9 222 391
Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 11 172 321

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 9 0 312 132 13 1 488 272
Indiana 8 1 360 152 11 2 537 203
Penn St. 8 1 276 129 13 3 530 264
Ohio St. 7 2 269 111 13 2 537 183
Illinois 6 3 249 239 10 3 368 282
Iowa 6 3 239 164 8 5 360 232
Michigan 5 4 197 187 8 5 286 259
Minnesota 5 4 224 191 8 5 340 220
Rutgers 4 5 216 239 7 6 376 330
Southern Cal 4 5 247 213 7 6 392 313
Washington 4 5 186 238 6 7 304 309
Nebraska 3 6 184 218 7 6 306 253
Michigan St. 3 6 157 280 5 7 232 313
UCLA 3 6 168 243 5 7 221 303
Wisconsin 3 6 206 208 5 7 271 277
Northwestern 2 7 150 277 4 8 214 316
Maryland 1 8 169 325 4 8 284 365
Purdue 0 9 112 375 1 11 189 479

___

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame 27, Penn St. 24

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 28, Texas 14

Monday, Jan. 20

College Football Championship at Atlanta: Notre Dame vs. Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Richmond 8 0 229 126 10 3 353 230
Rhode Island 7 1 230 166 11 3 340 307
Delaware 6 2 258 192 9 2 384 231
Villanova 6 2 199 163 10 4 323 261
New Hampshire 6 2 192 140 8 5 294 292
Stony Brook 5 3 267 218 8 4 356 297
Towson 5 3 224 188 7 5 310 299
Elon 5 3 230 208 6 6 305 311
William & Mary 4 4 227 190 7 5 351 282
Monmouth (NJ) 4 4 298 257 6 6 468 402
Maine 3 5 198 230 5 7 279 359
Hampton 2 6 230 245 5 7 355 323
Albany (NY) 2 6 150 218 4 8 235 339
Campbell 1 7 171 250 3 9 277 393
Bryant 0 8 154 284 2 10 256 427
NC A&T 0 8 98 280 1 11 187 456

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 7 1 306 176 9 5 504 366
Sam Houston St. 6 2 159 129 10 3 309 266
W. Kentucky 6 2 243 161 8 6 349 345
Liberty 5 3 227 174 8 4 345 282
Louisiana Tech 4 4 187 141 5 8 272 273
FIU 3 5 195 179 4 8 316 309
UTEP 3 5 186 238 3 9 234 388
Middle Tennessee 2 6 158 265 3 9 217 411
New Mexico St. 2 6 193 283 3 9 259 435
Kennesaw St. 2 6 149 257 2 10 198 374

___

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 5 6 253 256
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 5 2 219 196 8 2 300 239
Harvard 5 2 228 159 8 2 326 216
Columbia 5 2 135 115 7 3 207 161
Yale 4 3 239 205 7 3 338 281
Cornell 3 4 234 225 4 6 302 318
Penn 2 5 194 202 4 6 274 269
Brown 2 5 173 249 3 7 255 336
Princeton 2 5 159 230 3 7 216 312

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 7 1 266 119 11 3 410 254
Miami (Ohio) 7 1 243 120 9 5 337 263
Buffalo 6 2 282 235 9 4 375 343
Bowling Green 6 2 206 136 7 6 352 281
W. Michigan 5 3 260 235 6 7 376 407
N. Illinois 4 4 170 148 8 5 319 241
Toledo 4 4 171 180 8 5 368 302
Akron 3 5 184 213 4 8 245 384
E. Michigan 2 6 201 257 5 7 311 335
Cent. Michigan 2 6 158 243 4 8 271 356
Ball St. 2 6 241 298 3 9 304 481
Kent St. 0 8 126 324 0 12 167 529

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 238 98 9 3 397 258
NC Central 4 1 152 54 8 3 391 202
Morgan St. 3 2 123 156 6 6 292 280
Norfolk St. 2 3 127 167 4 8 246 341
Howard 1 4 96 120 4 8 238 314
Delaware St. 0 5 92 233 1 11 212 446

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 7 1 308 114 14 2 610 298
S. Dakota St. 7 1 309 78 12 3 550 209
South Dakota 7 1 307 131 11 3 501 247
Illinois St. 6 2 222 182 10 4 373 349
Missouri St. 6 2 301 253 8 4 418 362
Indiana St. 3 5 174 263 4 8 242 379
Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430
North Dakota 2 6 247 274 5 7 370 371
S. Illinois 2 6 169 243 4 8 269 367
N. Iowa 1 7 176 309 3 9 238 396
Murray St. 0 8 137 434 1 11 219 560

___

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 7 0 262 140 12 2 522 316
UNLV 6 1 268 154 11 3 495 298
Colorado St. 6 1 195 139 8 5 317 335
Fresno St. 4 3 185 190 6 7 339 323
San Jose St. 3 4 147 185 7 6 369 358
Air Force 3 4 165 188 5 7 227 279
Hawaii 3 4 161 202 5 7 268 312
New Mexico 3 4 225 240 5 7 402 456
Utah St. 3 4 269 259 4 8 383 453
San Diego St. 2 5 154 238 3 9 256 355
Wyoming 2 5 166 183 3 9 232 340
Nevada 0 7 140 219 3 10 300 374

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 1 220 110 8 3 324 264
CCSU 5 1 149 122 7 6 316 310
Robert Morris 4 2 153 124 7 5 279 242
LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 182 4 8 266 333
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 7 176 232
Wagner 2 4 119 129 4 8 231 292
Stonehill 0 6 78 193 1 10 167 386

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon St. 1 0 41 38 5 7 291 359
Washington St. 0 1 38 41 8 5 476 389

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 5 1 204 101 9 4 371 281
Holy Cross 5 1 172 99 6 6 331 277
Bucknell 4 2 193 171 6 6 346 362
Lafayette 2 4 105 153 6 6 307 290
Georgetown 2 4 75 166 5 6 200 283
Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 10 214 353
Colgate 1 5 130 200 2 10 242 378

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 1 213 122 8 3 280 239
San Diego 6 2 241 134 8 3 318 203
Butler 5 3 252 172 9 3 427 196
Morehead St. 5 3 129 153 7 5 209 271
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 227 172 6 6 274 301
Davidson 4 4 273 240 6 5 388 312
Dayton 4 4 142 146 6 5 222 187
Presbyterian 4 4 223 179 6 6 337 298
Valparaiso 2 5 88 167 4 7 171 301
Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392
Stetson 0 7 146 326 2 9 229 412

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 7 1 228 118 13 3 528 245
Georgia 6 2 224 177 11 3 441 288
Tennessee 6 2 200 154 10 3 464 209
Mississippi 5 3 230 145 10 3 502 187
Missouri 5 3 188 217 10 3 376 265
Alabama 5 3 227 174 9 4 439 226
LSU 5 3 212 210 9 4 396 316
South Carolina 5 3 233 162 9 4 396 235
Texas A&M 5 3 235 198 8 5 395 289
Florida 4 4 218 220 8 5 368 300
Arkansas 3 5 190 219 7 6 402 325
Vanderbilt 3 5 175 200 7 6 355 304
Oklahoma 2 6 132 211 6 7 312 280
Auburn 2 6 153 199 5 7 333 256
Kentucky 1 7 113 212 4 8 247 265
Mississippi St. 0 8 169 311 2 10 310 409

___

Friday’s Games

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 7 1 269 170 11 3 428 282
W. Carolina 6 2 301 225 7 5 397 350
Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 7 5 300 266
ETSU 5 3 191 160 7 5 331 250
Samford 3 4 212 174 4 7 267 291
The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 7 258 283
Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 7 196 299
Furman 2 5 124 219 3 8 216 360
VMI 1 7 97 227 1 11 149 394

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 7 0 270 142 11 3 471 332
SE Louisiana 6 1 203 116 7 5 274 304
Lamar 4 3 188 159 7 5 294 274
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 7 5 427 214
McNeese St. 3 4 176 153 6 6 300 278
Houston Christian 3 4 202 245 5 7 331 415
East Texas A&M 2 4 139 180 3 9 249 378
Nicholls 2 5 110 169 4 8 272 279
Northwestern St. 0 7 75 301 0 12 144 545

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 8 0 316 127 12 2 510 240
Alabama St. 5 3 183 148 7 5 272 200
Florida A&M 5 3 227 195 7 5 294 326
Alabama A&M 4 4 276 213 6 6 368 368
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 169 233 2 10 242 409
MVSU 1 7 158 289 1 11 201 483

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 7 1 188 147 8 5 272 303
Alcorn St. 5 3 206 191 6 6 261 336
Texas Southern 4 4 181 222 5 6 233 321
Prairie View 3 5 153 176 5 7 252 330
Grambling St. 2 6 173 191 5 7 296 299
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 164 262 3 9 282 429

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 7 1 283 194 10 3 414 300
Georgia Southern 6 2 218 189 8 5 364 359
James Madison 4 4 230 179 9 4 433 266
Old Dominion 4 4 256 229 5 7 336 336
Coastal Carolina 3 5 211 256 6 7 373 411
Appalachian St. 3 5 214 267 5 6 293 362
Georgia St. 1 7 187 284 3 9 286 406

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 279 174 10 4 433 338
Arkansas St. 5 3 211 252 8 5 336 418
Texas State 5 3 295 183 8 5 475 319
South Alabama 5 3 262 173 7 6 447 327
Louisiana-Monroe 3 5 173 226 5 7 252 345
Troy 3 5 214 225 4 8 312 341
Southern Miss. 0 8 117 319 1 11 183 453

___

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 9 5 473 429
Tarleton St. 6 2 256 155 10 4 430 345
E. Kentucky 6 2 194 179 8 5 291 308
S. Utah 6 2 273 212 7 5 349 347
Cent. Arkansas 3 5 227 252 6 6 382 330
Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 8 269 338
North Alabama 3 5 223 206 3 9 283 350
West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294
Utah Tech 1 7 167 290 1 11 219 470

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 14 1 555 214
Uconn 9 4 415 300
Umass 2 10 270 426

___

Thursday’s Games

Notre Dame 27, Penn St. 24

Monday, Jan. 20

College Football Championship at Atlanta: Notre Dame vs. Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

