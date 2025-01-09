Darren Ferguson says Everton player ‘had a pop’ at him for leaving Ashley Young’s son on bench

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said an unnamed Everton player “had a pop” at him after he denied Tyler Young the…

While former England international Ashley came off the bench in the second half for Everton, Tyler was an unused sub in the game at Goodison Park. Everton won 2-0 against the third-division team.

“I’ve got to do what’s best for my team and we’re not a charity case,” Ferguson said. “As much as I wanted Tyler to go on with his dad, one of their players had a bit of a pop at me, which is bang out of order.”

Ferguson used his fifth and final substitute in the 88th minute with Peterborough 1-0 down and chasing an equalizer.

“I’ve got to do what’s best for our team and at that point at 1-0 I’m trying to get a result,” he said.

When both Youngs were named as substitutes for the match it kept alive the prospect of a memorable showdown between father and son in soccer’s oldest knockout competition. But with Peterborough trailing 1-0 until added time, Ferguson opted against calling for Tyler, who has only made one senior appearance for the club.

Everton won 2-0 through goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye.

Ashley Young won the FA Cup in 2016 with Manchester United as well as league titles in England and Italy. But he said before the match that the chance to share the field with his son would be bigger than any trophy he has lifted.

“I’ve said it for (a) numerous amount of years that if there was a possibility that we was able to play with each other or play against each other, it tops everything I’ve done in my career,” he told Everton’s website.

The pair spoke on the field before kickoff and Ashley embraced his son after the final whistle.

Midfielder Tyler spent time at Arsenal, Queens Park Rangers and MK Dons before joining third-division Peterborough last year.

He made his debut for the club as a substitute in October.

Ashley is in the latter stages of a career that has seen him represent England at the World Cup and play for storied clubs such as United, Inter Milan and Aston Villa.

Among other instances of fathers and sons in the same game, World Cup winner Rivaldo played and scored in the same game as his son Rivaldinho in a Brazilian second-division match in 2015.

In October, LeBron and Bronny James become the first father and son to play together in the NBA.

In 1990, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. hit back-to-back home runs in Major League Baseball.

