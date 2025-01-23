F1 drivers could be suspended for swearing or political statements under new rules

Formula 1 drivers could be suspended from racing or lose championship points for swearing or making political statements under new…

Formula 1 drivers could be suspended from racing or lose championship points for swearing or making political statements under new rules from series governing body the FIA.

That could deepen a rift with the drivers, who criticized the FIA last year after Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were punished for swearing in FIA news conferences.

The FIA is seeking “to further enhance transparency and consistency in decision-making,” the organization said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

These measures published by the FIA on Wednesday apply to “misconduct,” which is defined by the FIA as including both offensive language and physical assault, or for acts deemed to cause “moral injury or loss” to the FIA and auto racing in general.

Similar punishments also apply for “political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA” without written approval in advance.

The new regulations are labeled as a “guideline to assist stewards” on punishments and fines starting from 40,000 euros ($41,600) for an F1 driver’s first offense. The standard fine is 10,000 euros but punishments for F1 drivers are multiplied by four.

The suggested fine doubles for a second offense, along with a suspended one-month ban. A third offense within a two-year period carries a proposed fine of 120,000 euros ($125,000) for an F1 driver, a one-month ban and the loss of an unspecified number of championship points.

In cases involving political, religious or personal statements, the FIA regulations also specify the stewards should demand a “public apology and repudiation of comments.”

Asked about the changes, the FIA said other sports bodies including the NFL and FIFA “have similar rules/fines to protect the integrity of the sport. The FIA is not alone in fining competitors for misconduct.”

The governing body said stewards will still have discretion to enforce a particular penalty, especially if there are mitigating or aggravating circumstances.

“The aim of this new appendix is to provide clear guidance to stewards regarding the penalties for violations of specific (international sporting code) articles,” the FIA said. “By establishing a more structured framework, the FIA seeks to ensure that penalties are applied uniformly and transparently, benefiting both stewards and drivers/competitors.”

