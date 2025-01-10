Ewin and Florida State host Clemson

Florida State Seminoles (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-4, 4-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on Clemson after Malique Ewin scored 20 points in Florida State’s 80-65 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tigers are 9-1 in home games. Clemson is sixth in the ACC scoring 77.6 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Seminoles are 2-2 in ACC play. Florida State scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Clemson scores 77.6 points, 8.4 more per game than the 69.2 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 11.8 more points per game (79.1) than Clemson gives up to opponents (67.3).

The Tigers and Seminoles meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers.

Daquan Davis is averaging nine points for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

