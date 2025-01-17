Everton spending inquiry closed with no further deduction of points

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton avoided another points deduction when a complaint brought by the Premier League regarding spending rules…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton avoided another points deduction when a complaint brought by the Premier League regarding spending rules was discontinued on Friday.

The Merseyside club staved off the threat of relegation last season despite having been docked a total of eight points for breaching the league’s spending rules.

The Toffees were hit with a deduction of two points in April for overspending in a three-year period. That followed a reduction of six points — reduced from 10 following an appeal — for breaching spending limits.

The independent regulatory commission that issued the two-points deduction deferred one part of the case relating to the accounting treatment of interest payments on the club’s new stadium. The pause allowed Everton to supply more information about its accounting.

Everton, which has since come under new ownership following the purchase of the club by the Friedkin Group, said Friday that the matter was closed because the club “has resolved all outstanding profit and sustainability rules (PSR) charges brought by the Premier League.”

The league and Everton said in a joint statement that the club will face “no further action” related to the period ending the 2022-23 season.

“After considering the further information and documents provided by the club in detail, the Premier League Board has concluded that it would not be appropriate or proportionate to continue to pursue the second part of their complaint,” the joint statement said.

“The club and the league agree that this brings to an end all proceedings between the league and the club in relation to the club’s breaches of the PSR for the financial years ending 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2023.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.