Etumnu leads Merrimack against Quinnipiac after 21-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (8-8, 5-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-8, 5-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Quinnipiac after Bryan Etumnu scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 69-62 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Quinnipiac averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 5-0 in conference matchups. Merrimack has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Quinnipiac is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Warriors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Tice is averaging 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Bobcats.

Adam Clark is averaging 19.8 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

