England’s Georgia Stanway out for months after damaging knee ligament

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 7:36 AM

England midfielder Georgia Stanway will be sidelined for “several months” after damaging right knee ligaments in training this week.

The Bayern Munich player underwent an operation on Wednesday to repair a lateral collateral ligament tear, the German club said.

Her absence is a major blow to England’s preparations for the Women’s European Championship in July.

Although Bayern did not give a timeframe for the 26-year-old Stanway’s recovery, it places doubts over her ability to return in time for the Euros in Switzerland.

England is defending the title it won in 2022.

