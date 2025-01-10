Elon hosts Hampton in conference showdown

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-6, 1-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-6, 1-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Elon and Hampton square off on Friday.

The Phoenix have gone 4-1 at home. Elon is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 0-2 against CAA opponents. Hampton has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Elon is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Elon gives up.

The Phoenix and Pirates meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Preston is averaging 12.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Phoenix.

Jenae Dublin is averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

