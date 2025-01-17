Edwards leads Duquesne against Saint Bonaventure after 22-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-3, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (8-9, 3-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-3, 3-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (8-9, 3-1 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Saint Bonaventure after Maximus Edwards scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 73-65 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Dukes are 5-4 in home games. Duquesne scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 3-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Chance Moore averaging 2.1.

Duquesne scores 69.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 62.3 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure scores 7.1 more points per game (72.9) than Duquesne gives up to opponents (65.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Dukes.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

