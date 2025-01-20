All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|36
|26
|8
|2
|0
|54
|131
|88
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|24
|7
|4
|0
|52
|129
|88
|Norfolk
|37
|22
|12
|3
|0
|47
|149
|116
|Worcester
|39
|16
|17
|2
|4
|38
|114
|138
|Reading
|39
|15
|19
|4
|1
|35
|107
|128
|Maine
|35
|14
|18
|3
|0
|31
|91
|126
|Adirondack
|34
|13
|19
|1
|1
|28
|90
|125
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|36
|26
|7
|3
|0
|55
|122
|70
|South Carolina
|36
|23
|10
|2
|1
|49
|144
|89
|Orlando
|43
|21
|17
|5
|0
|47
|117
|121
|Jacksonville
|38
|21
|14
|2
|1
|45
|113
|100
|Atlanta
|40
|17
|18
|3
|2
|39
|106
|133
|Savannah
|36
|18
|16
|2
|0
|38
|123
|122
|Greenville
|36
|15
|17
|3
|1
|34
|94
|129
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|39
|24
|10
|5
|0
|53
|129
|100
|Fort Wayne
|36
|23
|12
|1
|0
|47
|118
|100
|Iowa
|36
|19
|11
|4
|2
|44
|105
|100
|Bloomington
|36
|17
|16
|1
|2
|37
|92
|95
|Indy
|35
|16
|15
|2
|2
|36
|79
|80
|Cincinnati
|39
|14
|20
|5
|0
|33
|95
|119
|Kalamazoo
|35
|13
|21
|1
|0
|27
|78
|108
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|38
|24
|11
|2
|1
|51
|146
|122
|Kansas City
|36
|22
|10
|3
|1
|48
|130
|99
|Tulsa
|39
|21
|12
|4
|2
|48
|132
|117
|Wichita
|38
|21
|14
|2
|1
|45
|122
|97
|Idaho
|38
|20
|15
|3
|0
|43
|125
|126
|Utah
|35
|12
|20
|3
|0
|27
|108
|148
|Allen
|37
|10
|20
|7
|0
|27
|93
|151
|Rapid City
|37
|10
|20
|4
|3
|27
|93
|140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina 5, Greenville 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Norfolk 3
Wheeling 4, Worcester 3
Tahoe 3, Iowa 2
Utah 4, Bloomington 1
Tulsa 4, Idaho 1
Florida at Orlando, ppd
Monday’s Games
Orlando 8, Atlanta 5
Reading 5, Jacksonville 3
Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
