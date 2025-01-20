All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 36 26 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 36 26 8 2 0 54 131 88 Trois-Rivieres 35 24 7 4 0 52 129 88 Norfolk 37 22 12 3 0 47 149 116 Worcester 39 16 17 2 4 38 114 138 Reading 39 15 19 4 1 35 107 128 Maine 35 14 18 3 0 31 91 126 Adirondack 34 13 19 1 1 28 90 125

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 36 26 7 3 0 55 122 70 South Carolina 36 23 10 2 1 49 144 89 Orlando 43 21 17 5 0 47 117 121 Jacksonville 38 21 14 2 1 45 113 100 Atlanta 40 17 18 3 2 39 106 133 Savannah 36 18 16 2 0 38 123 122 Greenville 36 15 17 3 1 34 94 129

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 39 24 10 5 0 53 129 100 Fort Wayne 36 23 12 1 0 47 118 100 Iowa 36 19 11 4 2 44 105 100 Bloomington 36 17 16 1 2 37 92 95 Indy 35 16 15 2 2 36 79 80 Cincinnati 39 14 20 5 0 33 95 119 Kalamazoo 35 13 21 1 0 27 78 108

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 38 24 11 2 1 51 146 122 Kansas City 36 22 10 3 1 48 130 99 Tulsa 39 21 12 4 2 48 132 117 Wichita 38 21 14 2 1 45 122 97 Idaho 38 20 15 3 0 43 125 126 Utah 35 12 20 3 0 27 108 148 Allen 37 10 20 7 0 27 93 151 Rapid City 37 10 20 4 3 27 93 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Greenville 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Norfolk 3

Wheeling 4, Worcester 3

Tahoe 3, Iowa 2

Utah 4, Bloomington 1

Tulsa 4, Idaho 1

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

Orlando 8, Atlanta 5

Reading 5, Jacksonville 3

Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

