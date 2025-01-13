All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 34 25 7 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 34 25 7 2 0 52 124 81 Trois-Rivieres 32 22 6 4 0 48 120 80 Norfolk 34 21 10 3 0 45 141 107 Worcester 36 14 17 1 4 33 103 128 Reading 36 13 19 4 0 30 96 119 Maine 32 13 16 3 0 29 84 112 Adirondack 33 13 18 1 1 28 87 121

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 33 24 6 3 0 51 111 63 South Carolina 33 20 10 2 1 43 129 84 Jacksonville 34 20 11 2 1 43 104 87 Orlando 39 18 16 5 0 41 102 109 Atlanta 37 17 16 3 1 38 97 119 Savannah 33 17 14 2 0 36 116 111 Greenville 33 14 15 3 1 32 88 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 36 24 8 4 0 52 123 90 Fort Wayne 34 21 12 1 0 43 109 96 Iowa 33 18 11 3 1 40 96 93 Bloomington 33 15 15 1 2 33 84 89 Indy 32 14 15 1 2 31 68 73 Cincinnati 35 11 20 4 0 26 81 112 Kalamazoo 33 12 20 1 0 25 74 101

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 35 22 10 2 1 47 139 113 Kansas City 34 20 10 3 1 44 120 96 Wichita 37 20 14 2 1 43 118 96 Tulsa 35 19 12 4 0 42 121 108 Idaho 35 18 14 3 0 39 119 119 Allen 35 10 18 7 0 27 89 143 Rapid City 35 10 18 4 3 27 90 130 Utah 31 11 17 3 0 25 101 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 3

Maine 5, Norfolk 3

Orlando 3, Adirondack 2

Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Fort Wayne 3, Wichita 0

Savannah 4, Greenville 2

Iowa 2, Indy 1

Tulsa 5, Allen 4

Worcester 2, Wheeling 1

Rapid City 3, Tahoe 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Indy, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

