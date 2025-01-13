All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|34
|25
|7
|2
|0
|52
|124
|81
|Trois-Rivieres
|32
|22
|6
|4
|0
|48
|120
|80
|Norfolk
|34
|21
|10
|3
|0
|45
|141
|107
|Worcester
|36
|14
|17
|1
|4
|33
|103
|128
|Reading
|36
|13
|19
|4
|0
|30
|96
|119
|Maine
|32
|13
|16
|3
|0
|29
|84
|112
|Adirondack
|33
|13
|18
|1
|1
|28
|87
|121
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|24
|6
|3
|0
|51
|111
|63
|South Carolina
|33
|20
|10
|2
|1
|43
|129
|84
|Jacksonville
|34
|20
|11
|2
|1
|43
|104
|87
|Orlando
|39
|18
|16
|5
|0
|41
|102
|109
|Atlanta
|37
|17
|16
|3
|1
|38
|97
|119
|Savannah
|33
|17
|14
|2
|0
|36
|116
|111
|Greenville
|33
|14
|15
|3
|1
|32
|88
|117
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|36
|24
|8
|4
|0
|52
|123
|90
|Fort Wayne
|34
|21
|12
|1
|0
|43
|109
|96
|Iowa
|33
|18
|11
|3
|1
|40
|96
|93
|Bloomington
|33
|15
|15
|1
|2
|33
|84
|89
|Indy
|32
|14
|15
|1
|2
|31
|68
|73
|Cincinnati
|35
|11
|20
|4
|0
|26
|81
|112
|Kalamazoo
|33
|12
|20
|1
|0
|25
|74
|101
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|35
|22
|10
|2
|1
|47
|139
|113
|Kansas City
|34
|20
|10
|3
|1
|44
|120
|96
|Wichita
|37
|20
|14
|2
|1
|43
|118
|96
|Tulsa
|35
|19
|12
|4
|0
|42
|121
|108
|Idaho
|35
|18
|14
|3
|0
|39
|119
|119
|Allen
|35
|10
|18
|7
|0
|27
|89
|143
|Rapid City
|35
|10
|18
|4
|3
|27
|90
|130
|Utah
|31
|11
|17
|3
|0
|25
|101
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 3
Maine 5, Norfolk 3
Orlando 3, Adirondack 2
Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Fort Wayne 3, Wichita 0
Savannah 4, Greenville 2
Iowa 2, Indy 1
Tulsa 5, Allen 4
Worcester 2, Wheeling 1
Rapid City 3, Tahoe 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Indy, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.