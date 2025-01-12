All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 33 25 6 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 33 25 6 2 0 52 123 79 Trois-Rivieres 31 22 5 4 0 48 117 76 Norfolk 33 21 9 3 0 45 138 102 Worcester 35 13 17 1 4 31 101 127 Adirondack 32 13 17 1 1 28 85 118 Reading 35 12 19 4 0 28 92 116 Maine 31 12 16 3 0 27 79 109

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 33 24 6 3 0 51 111 63 South Carolina 33 20 10 2 1 43 129 84 Jacksonville 34 20 11 2 1 43 104 87 Orlando 38 17 16 5 0 39 99 107 Atlanta 36 16 16 3 1 36 92 116 Savannah 32 16 14 2 0 34 112 109 Greenville 32 14 14 3 1 32 86 113

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 36 24 8 4 0 52 123 90 Fort Wayne 33 20 12 1 0 41 106 96 Iowa 32 17 11 3 1 38 94 92 Bloomington 33 15 15 1 2 33 84 89 Indy 31 14 14 1 2 31 67 71 Cincinnati 34 11 19 4 0 26 78 107 Kalamazoo 33 12 20 1 0 25 74 101

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 34 22 9 2 1 47 137 110 Kansas City 34 20 10 3 1 44 120 96 Wichita 36 20 13 2 1 43 118 93 Tulsa 34 18 12 4 0 40 116 104 Idaho 35 18 14 3 0 39 119 119 Allen 34 10 18 6 0 26 85 138 Utah 31 11 17 3 0 25 101 137 Rapid City 34 9 18 4 3 25 87 128

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Orlando 6, Adirondack 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 1

Wheeling 4, Indy 1

Bloomington 4, Toledo 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3

Fort Wayne 3, Tulsa 2

Wichita 5, Allen 2

Tahoe 3, Rapid City 1

Idaho 5, Florida 4

Utah 5, Kansas City 2

South Carolina at Greenville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk 10, Maine 3

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2

Iowa 4, Indy 1

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 1

Orlando 4, Adirondack 3

Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Wichita 2, Allen 1

Wheeling 4, Worcester 3

Bloomington 3, Kalamazoo 0

Fort Wayne 5, Tulsa 3

Tahoe 6, Rapid City 4

Florida 6, Idaho 1

Utah 5, Kansas City 4

Savannah at Greenville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

