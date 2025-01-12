All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|33
|25
|6
|2
|0
|52
|123
|79
|Trois-Rivieres
|31
|22
|5
|4
|0
|48
|117
|76
|Norfolk
|33
|21
|9
|3
|0
|45
|138
|102
|Worcester
|35
|13
|17
|1
|4
|31
|101
|127
|Adirondack
|32
|13
|17
|1
|1
|28
|85
|118
|Reading
|35
|12
|19
|4
|0
|28
|92
|116
|Maine
|31
|12
|16
|3
|0
|27
|79
|109
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|24
|6
|3
|0
|51
|111
|63
|South Carolina
|33
|20
|10
|2
|1
|43
|129
|84
|Jacksonville
|34
|20
|11
|2
|1
|43
|104
|87
|Orlando
|38
|17
|16
|5
|0
|39
|99
|107
|Atlanta
|36
|16
|16
|3
|1
|36
|92
|116
|Savannah
|32
|16
|14
|2
|0
|34
|112
|109
|Greenville
|32
|14
|14
|3
|1
|32
|86
|113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|36
|24
|8
|4
|0
|52
|123
|90
|Fort Wayne
|33
|20
|12
|1
|0
|41
|106
|96
|Iowa
|32
|17
|11
|3
|1
|38
|94
|92
|Bloomington
|33
|15
|15
|1
|2
|33
|84
|89
|Indy
|31
|14
|14
|1
|2
|31
|67
|71
|Cincinnati
|34
|11
|19
|4
|0
|26
|78
|107
|Kalamazoo
|33
|12
|20
|1
|0
|25
|74
|101
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|34
|22
|9
|2
|1
|47
|137
|110
|Kansas City
|34
|20
|10
|3
|1
|44
|120
|96
|Wichita
|36
|20
|13
|2
|1
|43
|118
|93
|Tulsa
|34
|18
|12
|4
|0
|40
|116
|104
|Idaho
|35
|18
|14
|3
|0
|39
|119
|119
|Allen
|34
|10
|18
|6
|0
|26
|85
|138
|Utah
|31
|11
|17
|3
|0
|25
|101
|137
|Rapid City
|34
|9
|18
|4
|3
|25
|87
|128
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1
Orlando 6, Adirondack 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 1
Wheeling 4, Indy 1
Bloomington 4, Toledo 1
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3
Fort Wayne 3, Tulsa 2
Wichita 5, Allen 2
Tahoe 3, Rapid City 1
Idaho 5, Florida 4
Utah 5, Kansas City 2
South Carolina at Greenville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk 10, Maine 3
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 2
Iowa 4, Indy 1
Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 1
Orlando 4, Adirondack 3
Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Wichita 2, Allen 1
Wheeling 4, Worcester 3
Bloomington 3, Kalamazoo 0
Fort Wayne 5, Tulsa 3
Tahoe 6, Rapid City 4
Florida 6, Idaho 1
Utah 5, Kansas City 4
Savannah at Greenville, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Worcester at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.