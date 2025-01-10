All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 32 24 6 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 32 24 6 2 0 50 119 76 Trois-Rivieres 30 22 4 4 0 48 113 71 Norfolk 32 20 9 3 0 43 128 99 Worcester 34 13 17 1 3 30 98 123 Maine 30 12 15 3 0 27 76 99 Adirondack 31 13 17 0 1 27 82 114 Reading 34 11 19 4 0 26 87 112

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 32 23 6 3 0 49 105 62 South Carolina 32 20 9 2 1 43 128 79 Jacksonville 33 19 11 2 1 41 99 86 Orlando 37 16 16 5 0 37 95 104 Atlanta 35 16 15 3 1 36 90 112 Savannah 32 16 14 2 0 34 112 109 Greenville 32 14 14 3 1 32 86 113

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 36 24 8 4 0 52 123 90 Fort Wayne 32 19 12 1 0 39 101 93 Iowa 31 16 11 3 1 36 90 91 Indy 30 14 13 1 2 31 66 67 Bloomington 32 14 15 1 2 31 81 89 Kalamazoo 32 12 19 1 0 25 74 98 Cincinnati 33 10 19 4 0 24 74 105

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tahoe 33 21 9 2 1 45 131 106 Kansas City 33 20 9 3 1 44 116 91 Wichita 35 19 13 2 1 41 116 92 Tulsa 33 18 11 4 0 40 113 99 Idaho 34 18 13 3 0 39 118 113 Allen 33 10 18 5 0 25 84 136 Rapid City 33 9 17 4 3 25 83 122 Utah 30 10 17 3 0 23 96 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1

Orlando 6, Adirondack 0

Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 1

Wheeling 4, Indy 1

Bloomington 4, Toledo 1

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3

Fort Wayne 3, Tulsa 2

Wichita 5, Allen 2

Tahoe 3, Rapid City 1

Idaho 5, Florida 4

Utah 5, Kansas City 2

South Carolina at Greenville, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, ppd

Worcester at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

