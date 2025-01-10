All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|32
|24
|6
|2
|0
|50
|119
|76
|Trois-Rivieres
|30
|22
|4
|4
|0
|48
|113
|71
|Norfolk
|32
|20
|9
|3
|0
|43
|128
|99
|Worcester
|34
|13
|17
|1
|3
|30
|98
|123
|Maine
|30
|12
|15
|3
|0
|27
|76
|99
|Adirondack
|31
|13
|17
|0
|1
|27
|82
|114
|Reading
|34
|11
|19
|4
|0
|26
|87
|112
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|32
|23
|6
|3
|0
|49
|105
|62
|South Carolina
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|128
|79
|Jacksonville
|33
|19
|11
|2
|1
|41
|99
|86
|Orlando
|37
|16
|16
|5
|0
|37
|95
|104
|Atlanta
|35
|16
|15
|3
|1
|36
|90
|112
|Savannah
|32
|16
|14
|2
|0
|34
|112
|109
|Greenville
|32
|14
|14
|3
|1
|32
|86
|113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|36
|24
|8
|4
|0
|52
|123
|90
|Fort Wayne
|32
|19
|12
|1
|0
|39
|101
|93
|Iowa
|31
|16
|11
|3
|1
|36
|90
|91
|Indy
|30
|14
|13
|1
|2
|31
|66
|67
|Bloomington
|32
|14
|15
|1
|2
|31
|81
|89
|Kalamazoo
|32
|12
|19
|1
|0
|25
|74
|98
|Cincinnati
|33
|10
|19
|4
|0
|24
|74
|105
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tahoe
|33
|21
|9
|2
|1
|45
|131
|106
|Kansas City
|33
|20
|9
|3
|1
|44
|116
|91
|Wichita
|35
|19
|13
|2
|1
|41
|116
|92
|Tulsa
|33
|18
|11
|4
|0
|40
|113
|99
|Idaho
|34
|18
|13
|3
|0
|39
|118
|113
|Allen
|33
|10
|18
|5
|0
|25
|84
|136
|Rapid City
|33
|9
|17
|4
|3
|25
|83
|122
|Utah
|30
|10
|17
|3
|0
|23
|96
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 1
Orlando 6, Adirondack 0
Trois-Rivieres 4, Reading 1
Wheeling 4, Indy 1
Bloomington 4, Toledo 1
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3
Fort Wayne 3, Tulsa 2
Wichita 5, Allen 2
Tahoe 3, Rapid City 1
Idaho 5, Florida 4
Utah 5, Kansas City 2
South Carolina at Greenville, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, ppd
Worcester at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Worcester at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
