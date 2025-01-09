All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 31 23 6 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 31 23 6 2 0 48 115 75 Trois-Rivieres 29 21 4 4 0 46 109 70 Norfolk 32 20 9 3 0 43 128 99 Worcester 34 13 17 1 3 30 98 123 Adirondack 30 13 16 0 1 27 82 108 Maine 30 12 15 3 0 27 76 99 Reading 33 11 18 4 0 26 86 108

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 31 23 5 3 0 49 101 57 South Carolina 32 20 9 2 1 43 128 79 Jacksonville 32 18 11 2 1 39 95 85 Atlanta 34 16 14 3 1 36 89 108 Orlando 36 15 16 5 0 35 89 104 Savannah 32 16 14 2 0 34 112 109 Greenville 32 14 14 3 1 32 86 113

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 35 24 7 4 0 52 122 86 Fort Wayne 31 18 12 1 0 37 98 91 Iowa 30 15 11 3 1 34 86 88 Indy 29 14 12 1 2 31 65 63 Bloomington 31 13 15 1 2 29 77 88 Kalamazoo 31 12 18 1 0 25 71 94 Cincinnati 33 10 19 4 0 24 74 105

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 32 20 8 3 1 44 114 86 Tahoe 32 20 9 2 1 43 128 105 Tulsa 32 18 11 3 0 39 111 96 Wichita 34 18 13 2 1 39 111 90 Idaho 33 17 13 3 0 37 113 109 Allen 32 10 17 5 0 25 82 131 Rapid City 32 9 16 4 3 25 82 119 Utah 29 9 17 3 0 21 91 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Savannah 0

Indy 2, Wheeling 1

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2

South Carolina 7, Atlanta 3

Toledo 4, Bloomington 3

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Florida 4, Idaho 0

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

