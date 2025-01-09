Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 9, 2025, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 31 23 6 2 0 48 115 75
Trois-Rivieres 29 21 4 4 0 46 109 70
Norfolk 32 20 9 3 0 43 128 99
Worcester 34 13 17 1 3 30 98 123
Adirondack 30 13 16 0 1 27 82 108
Maine 30 12 15 3 0 27 76 99
Reading 33 11 18 4 0 26 86 108

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 31 23 5 3 0 49 101 57
South Carolina 32 20 9 2 1 43 128 79
Jacksonville 32 18 11 2 1 39 95 85
Atlanta 34 16 14 3 1 36 89 108
Orlando 36 15 16 5 0 35 89 104
Savannah 32 16 14 2 0 34 112 109
Greenville 32 14 14 3 1 32 86 113

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 35 24 7 4 0 52 122 86
Fort Wayne 31 18 12 1 0 37 98 91
Iowa 30 15 11 3 1 34 86 88
Indy 29 14 12 1 2 31 65 63
Bloomington 31 13 15 1 2 29 77 88
Kalamazoo 31 12 18 1 0 25 71 94
Cincinnati 33 10 19 4 0 24 74 105

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 32 20 8 3 1 44 114 86
Tahoe 32 20 9 2 1 43 128 105
Tulsa 32 18 11 3 0 39 111 96
Wichita 34 18 13 2 1 39 111 90
Idaho 33 17 13 3 0 37 113 109
Allen 32 10 17 5 0 25 82 131
Rapid City 32 9 16 4 3 25 82 119
Utah 29 9 17 3 0 21 91 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Savannah 0

Indy 2, Wheeling 1

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2

South Carolina 7, Atlanta 3

Toledo 4, Bloomington 3

Allen 5, Wichita 3

Florida 4, Idaho 0

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Bloomington at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Worcester at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

