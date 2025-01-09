All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|31
|23
|6
|2
|0
|48
|115
|75
|Trois-Rivieres
|29
|21
|4
|4
|0
|46
|109
|70
|Norfolk
|32
|20
|9
|3
|0
|43
|128
|99
|Worcester
|34
|13
|17
|1
|3
|30
|98
|123
|Adirondack
|30
|13
|16
|0
|1
|27
|82
|108
|Maine
|30
|12
|15
|3
|0
|27
|76
|99
|Reading
|33
|11
|18
|4
|0
|26
|86
|108
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|31
|23
|5
|3
|0
|49
|101
|57
|South Carolina
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|128
|79
|Jacksonville
|32
|18
|11
|2
|1
|39
|95
|85
|Atlanta
|34
|16
|14
|3
|1
|36
|89
|108
|Orlando
|36
|15
|16
|5
|0
|35
|89
|104
|Savannah
|32
|16
|14
|2
|0
|34
|112
|109
|Greenville
|32
|14
|14
|3
|1
|32
|86
|113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|35
|24
|7
|4
|0
|52
|122
|86
|Fort Wayne
|31
|18
|12
|1
|0
|37
|98
|91
|Iowa
|30
|15
|11
|3
|1
|34
|86
|88
|Indy
|29
|14
|12
|1
|2
|31
|65
|63
|Bloomington
|31
|13
|15
|1
|2
|29
|77
|88
|Kalamazoo
|31
|12
|18
|1
|0
|25
|71
|94
|Cincinnati
|33
|10
|19
|4
|0
|24
|74
|105
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|32
|20
|8
|3
|1
|44
|114
|86
|Tahoe
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|128
|105
|Tulsa
|32
|18
|11
|3
|0
|39
|111
|96
|Wichita
|34
|18
|13
|2
|1
|39
|111
|90
|Idaho
|33
|17
|13
|3
|0
|37
|113
|109
|Allen
|32
|10
|17
|5
|0
|25
|82
|131
|Rapid City
|32
|9
|16
|4
|3
|25
|82
|119
|Utah
|29
|9
|17
|3
|0
|21
|91
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Savannah 0
Indy 2, Wheeling 1
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 2
South Carolina 7, Atlanta 3
Toledo 4, Bloomington 3
Allen 5, Wichita 3
Florida 4, Idaho 0
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Bloomington at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Florida at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Worcester at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
