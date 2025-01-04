All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 30 23 6 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 30 23 6 1 0 47 114 73 Trois-Rivieres 28 20 4 4 0 44 103 69 Norfolk 32 20 9 3 0 43 128 99 Worcester 34 13 17 1 3 30 98 123 Adirondack 29 13 15 0 1 27 81 102 Maine 29 12 14 3 0 27 74 94 Reading 33 11 18 4 0 26 86 108

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 30 22 5 3 0 47 97 57 South Carolina 30 18 9 2 1 39 119 75 Jacksonville 30 17 10 2 1 37 89 81 Savannah 30 16 12 2 0 34 109 104 Atlanta 32 15 13 3 1 34 82 98 Orlando 35 14 16 5 0 33 87 103 Greenville 30 14 13 2 1 31 83 106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 33 22 7 4 0 48 115 83 Fort Wayne 30 18 11 1 0 37 96 88 Iowa 29 14 11 3 1 32 81 87 Indy 28 13 12 1 2 29 63 62 Bloomington 30 13 15 0 2 28 74 84 Kalamazoo 30 12 17 1 0 25 71 91 Cincinnati 31 8 19 4 0 20 70 103

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 32 20 8 3 1 44 114 86 Tahoe 31 19 9 2 1 41 123 103 Tulsa 32 18 11 3 0 39 111 96 Wichita 32 18 11 2 1 39 107 80 Idaho 32 17 12 3 0 37 113 105 Rapid City 32 9 16 4 3 25 82 119 Allen 31 9 17 5 0 23 77 128 Utah 29 9 17 3 0 21 91 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Greenville 5, Orlando 2

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1

Trois-Rivieres 7, Adirondack 2

Reading 4, Worcester 3

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 4

Tahoe 3, Maine 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Cincinnati 3, Bloomington 2

Kansas City 5, Allen 2

Wichita 5, Iowa 0

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 0

Utah 4, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Allen 5, Kansas City 2

Maine 3, Tahoe 0

Worcester 3, Reading 1

Bloomington 7, Kalamazoo 2

Cincinnati 4, Indy 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

Orlando 2, Florida 1

Savannah 6, Atlanta 5

Trois-Rivieres 5, Adirondack 2

Iowa 2, Wichita 1

Norfolk 9, Wheeling 3

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 0

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Tulsa at Allen, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Tahoe at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.