All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|30
|23
|6
|1
|0
|47
|114
|73
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|20
|4
|4
|0
|44
|103
|69
|Norfolk
|32
|20
|9
|3
|0
|43
|128
|99
|Worcester
|34
|13
|17
|1
|3
|30
|98
|123
|Adirondack
|29
|13
|15
|0
|1
|27
|81
|102
|Maine
|29
|12
|14
|3
|0
|27
|74
|94
|Reading
|33
|11
|18
|4
|0
|26
|86
|108
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|30
|22
|5
|3
|0
|47
|97
|57
|South Carolina
|30
|18
|9
|2
|1
|39
|119
|75
|Jacksonville
|30
|17
|10
|2
|1
|37
|89
|81
|Savannah
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|109
|104
|Atlanta
|32
|15
|13
|3
|1
|34
|82
|98
|Orlando
|35
|14
|16
|5
|0
|33
|87
|103
|Greenville
|30
|14
|13
|2
|1
|31
|83
|106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|33
|22
|7
|4
|0
|48
|115
|83
|Fort Wayne
|30
|18
|11
|1
|0
|37
|96
|88
|Iowa
|29
|14
|11
|3
|1
|32
|81
|87
|Indy
|28
|13
|12
|1
|2
|29
|63
|62
|Bloomington
|30
|13
|15
|0
|2
|28
|74
|84
|Kalamazoo
|30
|12
|17
|1
|0
|25
|71
|91
|Cincinnati
|31
|8
|19
|4
|0
|20
|70
|103
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|32
|20
|8
|3
|1
|44
|114
|86
|Tahoe
|31
|19
|9
|2
|1
|41
|123
|103
|Tulsa
|32
|18
|11
|3
|0
|39
|111
|96
|Wichita
|32
|18
|11
|2
|1
|39
|107
|80
|Idaho
|32
|17
|12
|3
|0
|37
|113
|105
|Rapid City
|32
|9
|16
|4
|3
|25
|82
|119
|Allen
|31
|9
|17
|5
|0
|23
|77
|128
|Utah
|29
|9
|17
|3
|0
|21
|91
|131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Greenville 5, Orlando 2
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 1
Trois-Rivieres 7, Adirondack 2
Reading 4, Worcester 3
Wheeling 5, Norfolk 4
Tahoe 3, Maine 2
Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2
Florida 6, Jacksonville 2
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Cincinnati 3, Bloomington 2
Kansas City 5, Allen 2
Wichita 5, Iowa 0
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 0
Utah 4, Idaho 1
Saturday’s Games
Allen 5, Kansas City 2
Maine 3, Tahoe 0
Worcester 3, Reading 1
Bloomington 7, Kalamazoo 2
Cincinnati 4, Indy 2
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4
Orlando 2, Florida 1
Savannah 6, Atlanta 5
Trois-Rivieres 5, Adirondack 2
Iowa 2, Wichita 1
Norfolk 9, Wheeling 3
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 0
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1
Idaho 3, Utah 2
Tulsa at Allen, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Tahoe at Maine, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.