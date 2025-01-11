East Texas A&M visits Northwestern State for conference matchup

East Texas A&M Lions (2-13, 0-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-8, 3-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

East Texas A&M Lions (2-13, 0-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-8, 3-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Northwestern State and East Texas A&M will play on Saturday.

The Demons are 5-2 in home games. Northwestern State is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Lions have gone 0-4 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addison Patterson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Demons.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.