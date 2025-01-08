East Carolina hosts Temple after Mashburn’s 24-point game

Temple Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 0-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Temple Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 0-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits East Carolina after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in Temple’s 91-85 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Pirates are 6-4 in home games. East Carolina scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Owls are 1-0 in conference matchups. Temple is eighth in the AAC allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

East Carolina is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game East Carolina allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

William Settle is averaging 12.2 points and seven rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.