Dupont shines as France overwhelms Wales 43-0 in Six Nations opener

PARIS (AP) — Superstar scrumhalf Antoine Dupont conducted France’s clinical dismantling of Wales by 43-0 to begin its quest for the Six Nations title on Friday.

Dupont played only 50 minutes, by which point France was out of sight of the overwhelmed Welsh on the scoreboard.

He set up three of their four first-half tries for a 28-0 lead at the break, and France went on to score seven in total in drizzle at the Stade de France.

Wales, a 28-point underdog, had its national record losing streak extended to 13 tests since the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and its seventh consecutive loss in the tournament equalled its Six Nations era record from 2002-03.

Plus, the Welsh failed to score a point in the tournament for the first time in 27 years, when France won 51-0 at Wembley Stadium.

“A win, a bonus point, no tries conceded and we were playing under the rain,” France coach Fabien Galthie said. “We were pragmatic and adapted well.”

The only blemish for France was a late red card for flyhalf Romain Ntamack, playing his first test in 17 months. Ntamack shoulder-charged the head of already-tackled Wales back Ben Thomas and looks set to miss at least next weekend’s visit to England.

Dupont was back at the Six Nations after his successful sevens sabbatical and created two tries for right winger Theo Attissogbe in a first half that ended with him creating left winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s second try and the bonus-point fourth right on halftime.

“We played in the right way, playing simply and with a good team spirit,” Dupont said. “With the players we have we are able to find solutions.”

He’s the only player in the Six Nations era to assist on at least three tries twice, according to Opta statistics. He set up four against Italy in 2021.

With victory well in hand, Dupont and the entire tight five in the pack were replaced with 30 minutes to go.

Five minutes later, replacement hooker Julien Marchand dotted down following a well-worked lineout drive.

Center Emilien Gailleton, who had only just replaced Thomas Ramos, added the sixth try when he was set up by an Ntamack cross-field kick.

Even with a player less, the French bullied Wales and back-rower Gregory Alldritt’s late pick-and-go try completed a miserable night for Wales.

Ramos converted the first four tries and moved past Christophe Lamaison into second place all-time on France’s list of scorers with 387 points. He could overtake Frederic Michalak’s record of 436 in this tournament.

A desperate Wales goes to Italy next Saturday.

France is on the road for its next three games, and Dupont expects a torrid time in England then in Ireland in Round 4.

“Given the results we have, teams will be waiting for us wherever we go,” he said.

From a quick tapped penalty, Dupont was held up over the line by Tom Rogers in the fourth minute. But he unlocked the defense in the 18th, dummying and then floating a cross-field kick perfectly into Attissogbe’s arms.

Moments later, Ramos capped a sweeping move by popping a smart pass to the prolific Bielle-Biarrey.

After Wales center Owen Watkin suffered an apparent leg injury and needed help limping off in the 26th, things got worse for the visitors when hooker Evan Lloyd was yellow-carded for a high tackle.

It’s hard enough to stop Dupont at full strength, let alone a man down. The inspirational captain showed his explosive running ability when he spotted a gap, broke a tackle, side-stepped into space and looped a pass to give Attissogbe his second try in the right corner.

Dupont then passed from a try-line ruck to give Bielle-Biarrey his second try.

Galthie gave Dupont and the tight five a rest in the second half, and among the replacements were Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, drawing some jeers from the crowd. An Argentine court dropped aggravated sexual assault charges against them after they were accused of raping a woman following a France match in Argentina last year.

Ntamack’s clever kick reached Gailleton in the left corner, but then Ntamack received his first career red card and, after the final whistle, television images showed him sitting with his head in his hands. ___

