Duggan and Campbell host Hofstra

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-11, 4-3 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-9, 3-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Hofstra after Colby Duggan scored 27 points in Campbell’s 79-54 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pride have gone 5-3 at home. Hofstra leads the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Fighting Camels have gone 4-3 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hofstra scores 67.7 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 67.2 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Hofstra allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Aranguren is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pride. Cruz Davis is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nolan Dorsey is averaging 7.8 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Duggan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

