Draper and North Dakota State host North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-11, 3-3 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (13-6, 5-1 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts North Dakota after Abbie Draper scored 29 points in North Dakota State’s 72-53 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison are 6-1 on their home court. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 69.4 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-3 in conference play. North Dakota is seventh in the Summit scoring 65.7 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

North Dakota State makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). North Dakota averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game North Dakota State gives up.

The Bison and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Krzewinski is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.8 points. Draper is averaging 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 11.9 points for the Fighting Hawks. Kiera Pemberton is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

