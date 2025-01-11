Drake plays Evansville in conference matchup

Evansville Purple Aces (6-10, 3-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-2, 3-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-10, 3-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (13-2, 3-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 121

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Drake in MVC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in home games. Drake has a 10-2 record against teams over .500.

The Purple Aces are 3-2 in conference games. Evansville is fifth in the MVC allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Drake scores 71.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 68.9 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Purple Aces face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Tayshawn Comer is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.