DraftKings Promo Code for Ravens-Bills Scores $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for the final game of the NFL Divisional Round with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New bettors can start with a $5 wager on Ravens vs. Bills to win bonus bets instantly. Activate this offer by clicking here .







Players who start with a $5 bet on Ravens-Bills will receive $200 in bonuses immediately. From there, new users can flip these bonus bets on the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for players on the NFL playoffs. This $200 instant bonus is a great starting point, but there are tons of other options available in the app. Here is a closer look at how to sign up.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on Ravens-Bills to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA SGP Boost, College Basketball All-Parlay NFL Divisional No Sweat Bet, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different ways to use these bonus bets, check out this registration walkthrough on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on Ravens-Bills or any other game to win $200 in bonus bets immediately.

Flip these bonus bets on the NFL, NBA, NHL or any other sport this week.

Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus on Ravens vs. Bills

We have no idea what to expect when the Ravens and Bills meet in Buffalo. That is why this DraftKings promo can come in handy for new players. Remember, any $5 bet on this game will be enough to win the eight $25 bonus bets.

Take a look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on Ravens vs. Bills (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Baltimore Ravens: -1.5 (-102) // Over 51.5 (-108) // -118

-1.5 (-102) // Over 51.5 (-108) // -118 Buffalo Bills: +1.5 (-118) // Under 51.5 (-112) // -102

Other DraftKings Sportsbook Promos for the NFL

It’s worth noting that these bonus bets are only valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. However, players can keep an eye out for new promos available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. In fact, there are a few to look at before kickoff of Ravens-Bills.

Football fans can secure a profit boost on any same game parlay with four legs or more. There is also a profit boost available on NFL live bets. And don’t forget about the no sweat same game parlay. Players who lose on that type of wager will receive bonus bets back. There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL playoffs this year.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.