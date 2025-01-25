DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus for NFL Championship Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action this weekend with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New users can start with a $5 bet on the NFL, NBA, college basketball or any other market to win no-brainer bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.







All it takes is a $5+ bet on any game to win $200 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager. Bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the weekend.

This is an opportunity for players to start with an easy winner on DraftKings Sportsbook. There are also other in-app offers for boosts and no sweat bets on the games. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to secure this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on the NFL to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus on $5 NFL Bet

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos CBB Parlay Boost, NBA Triple Boost Pack, King of the End Zone, NHL Boost etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Football fans can take advantage of this offer in time for the NFL games this weekend. Anyone who starts with a $5 bet on the game can win $200 in bonuses instantly. There is no need for bettors to wait for the game to start, let alone finish before cashing in on the bonuses.

It’s also worth noting that players can apply this offer to other sports as well. There are tons of options in the NBA and college basketball on Saturday. DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the matchups.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Check out the detailed guide below to start the registration process:

Click on any of the secure links on this page, including here .

. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up an account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 or more on the NFL or any other game to win $200 in bonuses (paid out as eight $25 bonus bets).

New players can use these bonus bets on any available market in the app.

Eagles-Commanders and Chiefs-Bills Odds

Again, there are options in the NBA, NHL and college basketball this weekend, but we are all waiting for Sunday’s NFL games. The Eagles are significant favorites at home against the Commanders. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Bills looks like a complete toss-up.

New bettors can start with the $200 bonus on either game. Here is a quick look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook spreads for these games (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles () vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles () vs. Washington Commanders AFC: Kansas City Chiefs () vs. Buffalo Bills

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.