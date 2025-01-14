Dortmund slumps to another loss in Bundesliga as pressure increases on coach, Marmoush stars again

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 4-2 loss at promoted Holstein Kiel on Tuesday, piling the pressure on…

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 4-2 loss at promoted Holstein Kiel on Tuesday, piling the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin after the team’s worst opening half to the Bundesliga for 10 years.

After conceding three goals in the first half, the visitors clawed back two in the second through Gio Reyna and Jamie Gittens, but they were unable to capitalize on Kiel substitute Lewis Holtby’s late sending off in the 86th minute for a challenge from behind on Felix Nmecha.

Instead, with Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the opposition box for a corner in stoppage time, Fiete Arp sealed Kiel’s win by shooting the ball into the unguarded net on a counterattack.

“Shameful how we played. Not worthy of a club like Borussia Dortmund. From the first minute to the last. There’s nothing else to say,” Sahin said.

Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can spoke with angry fans after the game, while the rest of the dejected players stood behind.

Dortmund had dominated possession but was caught out in the 27th when Julian Brandt lost the ball to Alexander Bernhardsson after a throw in. Bernhardsson surged forward and laid off the ball for Shuto Machino, who struck it straightway inside the left post from the edge of the penalty area.

Lasse Rosenboom crossed for Phil Harres to head the second goal just five minutes later.

It failed to stir a response from Dortmund. Bernhardsson duly scored the third goal before the break.

Sahin reacted with two changes, then two more for the last half hour. One of those, Reyna, pulled one back with a speculative effort from distance in the 71st, six minutes before Gittens got the second with a deflected shot.

Dortmund pushed for an equalizer but couldn’t prevent another defeat after Friday’s loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Marmoush scores again

Reported Manchester City target Omar Marmoush starred again by scoring one goal and setting up two more as Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to beat Freiburg 4-1.

Marmoush started again despite speculation he’s on the verge of leaving Frankfurt, and the Egypt forward set up Robin Koch with a corner for the equalizer before the break, then grabbed his 15th league goal in the 65th minute.

Hugo Ekitiké, whose importance for Frankfurt is set to grow if Marmoush leaves, scored the third in the 71st, and Marmoush set up Nnamdi Collins to complete the scoring late. Marmoush’s assist was his 10th of the season.

Leverkusen keeps rolling

Álex Grimaldo’s brilliant free kick was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Mainz 1-0 and stretch its winning run across all competitions to 10 games.

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen was sent off in stoppage time with his second yellow card for his vociferous complaints as his team pushed for an equalizer.

The defending champion held on to move a point behind Bayern Munich, which hosts Hoffenheim on Wednesday to complete the first half of the season.

Also, Borussia Mönchengladbach slumped to a 5-1 loss in Wolfsburg.

