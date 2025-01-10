Dixon leads Villanova against St. John’s after 23-point game

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-3, 4-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (13-3, 4-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits St. John’s after Eric Dixon scored 23 points in Villanova’s 68-66 win over the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm have gone 10-0 at home. St. John’s has an 11-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 against Big East opponents. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 14.2 assists per game led by Jhamir Brickus averaging 5.8.

St. John’s scores 81.9 points, 15.0 more per game than the 66.9 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game St. John’s allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Dixon is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.