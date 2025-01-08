Dixon and Villanova host No. 9 UConn

UConn Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on No. 9 UConn after Eric Dixon scored 25 points in Villanova’s 100-56 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats are 8-1 in home games. Villanova is fourth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Huskies are 4-0 in conference matchups. UConn is sixth in the Big East with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 7.9.

Villanova makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UConn has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is averaging 25.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Alex Karaban is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.