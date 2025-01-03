Dickerson and Robert Morris host Oakland

Robert Morris Colonials (9-6, 1-3 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-10, 2-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3…

Robert Morris Colonials (9-6, 1-3 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-10, 2-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris takes on Oakland after Amarion Dickerson scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 78-76 overtime loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-1 in home games. Oakland is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Colonials are 1-3 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Oakland scores 64.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.9 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris’ 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Golden Grizzlies and Colonials square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Alvaro Folgueiras is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

