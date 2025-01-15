Devon Toews scores in overtime and Avalanche rally for 3-2 win over Rangers

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 4:23 into overtime after Artturi Lehkonen tied the game late in regulation, and the…

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 4:23 into overtime after Artturi Lehkonen tied the game late in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche began a five-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

It was the Avalanche’s 14th comeback victory of the season.

Toews took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and one-timed a shot past Igor Shesterkin from the right circle. Earlier in overtime, Colorado killed off a power play following an interference penalty on Mikko Rantanen, and Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway.

Parker Kelly scored in the first period for Colorado. With Blackwood pulled for an extra skater, Lehkonen tied it 2-all off a rebound with 1:13 remaining in the third.

Cale Makar had an assist to reach 50 points for the fifth time in his career. It’s the most 50-point seasons by a defenseman in franchise history.

Blackwood made 27 saves, including several sprawling ones to keep the Avalanche in position to rally.

Sam Carrick had a goal and an assist for New York, which earned at least one point for the fifth straight game (3-0-2). Adam Edstrom also scored, and defenseman Ryan Lindgren had five of the team’s 23 blocked shots.

Makar set up Kelly’s goal in the first but also fumbled the puck on a power play, leading to Carrick’s short-handed goal that tied the game.

Shesterkin finished with 23 saves.

Takeaways

Rangers: Went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill and scored their sixth short-handed goal of the season. But the Rangers were 0 for 3 on the power play.

Avalanche: Makar joined Rantanen and MacKinnon in the 50-point club for Colorado this season. MacKinnon had two assists.

Key moment

Blackwood came up with save after save in overtime.

Key stat

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox skated in his 400th NHL game. He has 341 career points.

Up next

Colorado and New York both play Thursday, with the Avalanche hosting Edmonton and the Rangers playing at Utah.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.