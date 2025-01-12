Devils score an overtime power-play goal to beat Lightning 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stefan Noesen scored a power-play goal in overtime and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves as the…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stefan Noesen scored a power-play goal in overtime and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night.

Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey, which was coming off a 1-4-1 road trip since a 4-2 win over Carolina at home on Dec. 27. Markstrom is 21-8-3 in his first season with the Devils.

Noesen got his 17th goal 3:19 into the extra session with Nick Paul in the penalty box for tripping. Jesper Bratt had two assists in New Jersey’s sixth straight victory at home.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay.

Palat opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period with his 10th goal, assisted by Dougie Hamilton and Bratt.

Hedman tied it with his sixth at 9:57.

Hughes whipped a high shot past Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy at 15:16 of the second to put New Jersey ahead 2-1 with his 17th goal.

But after the Lightning failed to convert on two power-play chances early in the third, Kucherov scored his 18th on a breakaway at 8:05.

Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves.

BRUINS 4, PANTHERS 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal with 2 seconds left in overtime and Boston snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Florida.

It was the second goal of the day for Pastrnak, who has six in his last five games. He also had an assist. Morgan Geekie also had a goal and assist, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 39 shots for the Bruins, who entered having scoring one goal or fewer in four of their past six games.

Sam Reinhart scored twice for Florida, including the tying goal with just 2 seconds left in regulation.

Oliver Wahlstrom had given Boston a 3-2 lead with his first goal for the Bruins, just a couple minutes after Reinhart’s tying goal 43 seconds into the third.

Evan Rodrigues got a power-play goal for Florida in the first that snapped his 15-game goal drought. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves.

SENATORS 5, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shane Pinto scored two special teams goals in the first period, Leevi Merilainen stopped 30 shots and Ottawa beat Pittsburgh.

Pinto beat Alex Nedeljokvic on the power play just over five minutes into the game then added a short-handed goal in the waning moments of the opening period as the Senators won for the second time in their last eight games.

Tyler Kleven, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators. Claude Giroux added three assists as Ottawa won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh.

Nedeljokvic was pulled midway through the second period after stopping just 12 of the 17 shots he faced. Kleven’s goal 3:16 into the game on a blast from the point marked the 10th time this season that the Penguins have allowed a score on an opponent’s initial shot.

KRAKEN 6, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored twice in the third period, Joey Daccord made 33 saves and Seattle overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Buffalo.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave Seattle the lead on a scramble in front of the net at 3:08 of the third. Kakko scored 38 seconds later, and added another goal on a power play 1:40 after that.

Andre Burakovsky, Ryker Evans and Brandon Tanev also scored to help the Kraken snap a four-game skid. Chandler Stephenson, Joshua Mahura and Jared McCann each had two assists.

The Kraken scored six straight goals after Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots for Buffalo.

CANUCKS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and the seventh of his career, Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Vancouver beat Toronto.

Brock Boeser and Kiefer Sherwood also scored goals while Tyler Myers had two assists for Vancover, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 15 shots for the Leafs, who were coming off Thursday’s 6-3 road loss in Carolina that snapped a five-game winning streak.

Boeser put Vancouver up 1-0 just 31 seconds into the game when he tipped in the game’s first shot off a Myers effort from the point.

Hughes doubled Vancouver’s lead late in the second period on a delayed penalty before Sherwood made it 3-0 early in the third.

FLYERS 6, DUCKS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Ersson made 22 saves for his second shutout of the season and Philadelphia beat Anaheim in Cutter Gauthier’s first visit to Philadelphia since being traded to the Ducks a year ago.

Drafted fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022, Gauthier told the Flyers he didn’t want to play for the team, which brought out an energized, sellout crowd that booed or chanted every time he stepped on the ice.

Ersson had his seventh career shutout to help Philadelphia snap a four-game losing streak. Morgan Frost, Jaime Drysdale, Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling, Matvei Michkov and Garnet Hathaway scored.

John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost three straight.

BLUE JACKETS 2, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored, and Jet Greaves narrowly missed his first career shutout as Columbus beat St. Louis for their fourth win in a row.

Fantilli notched his third goal during Columbus’ longest winning streak of the season when he got open in front of the net and Kirill Marchenko feathered a pass to him with 4:22 remaining in the first period.

Sillinger, who missed the Blue Jackets’ last game with an illness, made it 2-0 on a power-play goal with 3:09 left in the second period.

Colton Parayko scored with 10.5 seconds left to prevent the shutout by Greaves, who was recalled from American Hockey League to make his 15th career start. He made 31 saves.

Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots for St. Louis before being pulled for an extra skater with about four minutes left.

JETS 3, AVALANCHE 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his sixth shutout of the season as Winnipeg beat Colorado.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who are 2-1-2 in their eight-game homestand.

Hellebuyck had 10 saves in the first period, five in the second and seven in the third to get his NHL-leading 25th win of the season and 301st of his career. The shutout was the 43rd of his career.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 26 saves for Colorado, which finished off a three-game road trip at 1-2-0.

Hellebuyck has shut out the Avalanche in three consecutive regular-season games, dating back to April 13 last year, Nov. 7 and the latest.

OILERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Hyman scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and Edmonton beat Chicago.

Adam Henrique, Corey Perry and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers, who closed out a 3-1 road trip. Leon Draisaitl had two assists.

Chicago lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Connor Bedard’s career-high point streak was stopped at nine games.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who beat the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton on Oct. 12.

STARS 2, CANADIENS 1, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Jason Robertson scored the shootout winner to lift surging Dallas past Montreal for their seventh consecutive victory.

Robertson scored the only goal of the shootout while goalie Jake Oettinger stopped Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

Oettinger made 30 saves and Jamie Benn scored in regulation for Dallas. The Stars snapped Montreal’s three-game winning streak.

Sam Montembeault made 34 saves for Montreal, which lost for only the third time in 12 games.

CAPITALS 4, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, Ethen Frank got his first NHL goal and Washington beat Nashville.

Tom Wilson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Capitals. Logan Thompson stopped 32 shots as the Capitals won for the second time in three games.

Filip Forsberg scored and Juuse Saros made 12 saves for the Predators, who have lost two straight.

One day after getting an assist in his NHL debut, Frank gathered a stretch pass from Matt Roy at the Nashville blue line and drove down the right side before beating Saros with a wrist shot from the lower part of the right faceoff circle at 8:30 of the third period to put the Capitals up 2-1.

ISLANDERS 2, UTAH 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored with 1:25 to play and also had an assist to lead New York to a victory over Utah.

Marcus Hogberg finished with 21 saves for New York and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, who won their third straight road game.

Nick Schmaltz scored for Utah and Connor Ingram had 30 saves in his first start since November.

After a scoreless first period, Utah got on the board when Schmaltz tipped in the puck 1:13 into the second. Nelson leveled it at 16:24 of the third when he snapped the puck home for his 12th goal of the season.

WILD 3, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy scored, and short-handed Minnesota beat San Jose.

The Wild, without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov and several other key players, earned their fifth win in six games.

Rossi and Boldy each scored their 16th goal of the season to give the Wild a 2-0 lead in the second period. Mats Zuccarello assisted on both goals and added an empty-netter.

William Eklund cut the lead in half late in the second for the Sharks. Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves.

RANGERS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Edstrom tipped in Jonny Brodzinski’s shot off the rush at 5:57 of the third period for the winning goal in New York’s victory over Vegas.

The Rangers are 4-1-1 in their last six games. Vegas, which was defeated 4-0 on Thursday night by the New York Islanders, lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 17 and 20.

Vincent Trocheck scored the other New York goal on a power play, and Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves.

Mark Stone scored on a power play for the Golden Knights’ goal. Ilya Samsonov had 24 saves.

Vegas’ Ivan Barbashev returned after missing the previous 10 games because of an upper-body injury. Even with the missed time, his 15 goals are tied with Brett Howden for the team lead. Barbashev didn’t waste any time trying to make an impact, taking a shot on goal just 17 seconds into the game.

FLAMES 2, KINGS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots as Calgary beat Los Angeles.

Matt Coronato had a goal and an assist for Calgary. The Flames have won two straight after losing three of four.

Jacob Moverare scored his first of the season for Los Angeles, and David Rittich finished with 16 saves. The Kings snapped a five-game winning streak.

The teams were supposed to meet each other on Wednesday in Los Angeles, but that game was postponed due to the devastating wild fires.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.