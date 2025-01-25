DeSmith stops 33 shots in his 2nd shutout of the season as Stars top Blues 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots in his second…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist, Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots in his second shutout of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 2-0 on Saturday night.

Esa Lindell scored a power-play goal, Miro Heiskanen had an assist for the fourth straight game and Dallas won for the seventh time in its last nine road games.

Dadonov scored at 7:07 in the first period, directing the puck between Jordan Binnington’s legs after the St. Louis goalie lost his stick.

Lindell doubled the lead midway through the first period on a one-timer set up by Roope Hintz.

DeSmith notched his 12th career shutout. Jason Robertson also had an assist.

Mathieu Joseph had a point-blank opportunity to score with just over eight minutes left, but he banged the puck off the left goalpost and the Blues remained scoreless. Two minutes later, Philip Broberg clanged a wrist shot off the right goalpost.

Binnington made 17 saves for St. Louis, which fell to 3-7-1 against Central Division foes.

Takeaways

Stars: After losing eight of their first 12 road games this season, the Stars have surged over the past five weeks.

Blues: Coach Jim Montgomery shook up his lineup, placing speedy rookie Zack Bolduc on All-Star center Robert Thomas’ line in hopes of creating a spark. Bolduc and Thomas each had three shots on goal.

Key moment

The Blues called timeout immediately after Dadonov’s goal. Jake Neighbours was stopped on a rebound attempt, then took a roughing penalty just 32 seconds after the goal. Lindell scored on the ensuing power play.

Key stat

St. Louis entered as one of only four NHL teams that had not been shut out this season.

Up next

Dallas, which beat the Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night, gets a rematch in Vegas on Tuesday night. The Blues host Vancouver on Monday night.

