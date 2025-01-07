Deschamps to leave as France coach after 2026 World Cup, reports say

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps plans to announce on Wednesday that he won’t continue in the role after…

PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps plans to announce on Wednesday that he won’t continue in the role after the next World Cup, according to reports in French media.

L’Equipe and RMC Sport were among the outlets to report that the 56-year-old Deschamps would leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Deschamps, a World Cup winner as a player, took over as coach of Les Bleus in July 2012 and led France to the World Cup title in 2018, beating Croatia in the final.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France reached the final and lost and epic title match to Argentina.

Europe will send 16 teams to the first 48-team World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.