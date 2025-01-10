Degenhart and Boise State host No. 25 Utah State

Boise State Broncos (12-4, 4-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-1, 5-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (12-4, 4-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (15-1, 5-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces No. 25 Utah State after Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points in Boise State’s 81-59 victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies are 8-1 on their home court. Utah State is second in the MWC with 40.1 points per game in the paint led by Mason Falslev averaging 8.9.

The Broncos are 4-1 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah State averages 83.4 points, 17.5 more per game than the 65.9 Boise State allows. Boise State scores 10.2 more points per game (77.6) than Utah State gives up to opponents (67.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Aggies.

Degenhart is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

