Dean leads South Carolina Upstate against Gardner-Webb after 25-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-14, 1-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-11, 2-3 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-14, 1-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-11, 2-3 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Gardner-Webb after Mister Dean scored 25 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 93-92 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans have gone 1-3 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.0% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Dean is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.