De Frutos’ sweet run of form earns winning goal for Rayo Vallecano over Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Jorge de Frutos’ third goal in two games gave Rayo Vallecano a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo and stretched its unbeaten home run to 14 games in La Liga on Friday.

Adri Embarba put Rayo ahead in the fifth minute when he took advantage of a poor clearance by Vicente Guaita and volleyed home.

Celta equalized 21 minutes later through Borja Iglesias. Jonathan Bamba’s slick cross was finished beautifully by the striker for his fifth goal of the season.

However, Frutos’ snapshot 18 minutes into the second half sealed all three points for the home side. The winner came a week after he scored twice in Rayo’s 3-1 Copa del Rey win over Racing Ferrol.

Celta’s former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was sent off in stoppage time.

Celta felt hard done to by refereeing decisions; coach Claudio Giráldez claimed clear penalty shouts were ignored.

Rayo boss Iñigo Pérez acknowledged his team was lucky to get away with all three points and his counterpart risked sanctions by openly questioning the officiating.

“We didn’t deserve not to win today’s match,” Giráldez said. “There were referee decisions that shaped the game.

“It’s a Madrid-based referee officiating us today in Madrid; he wasn’t on point, but he tries to do the best he can. This shouldn’t be allowed but in the end it’s the referee’s call.”

Rayo moved above Celta into the top half of La Liga. Rayo was ninth, one point ahead of Celta in 12th.

