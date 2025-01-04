Dayton plays George Washington following Smith’s 20-point game

Dayton Flyers (11-3, 1-0 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (11-3, 1-0 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits George Washington after Malachi Smith scored 20 points in Dayton’s 84-70 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Revolutionaries are 8-0 in home games. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 3.1.

The Flyers play their first true road game after going 11-3 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Dayton scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

George Washington averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.1 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 10.2 more points per game (77.6) than George Washington allows (67.4).

The Revolutionaries and Flyers face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Revolutionaries.

Nate Santos is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

