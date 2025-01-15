Dawson and Marshall host James Madison

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits James Madison after Mikal Dawson scored 21 points in Marshall’s 81-69 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Dukes have gone 7-1 at home. James Madison is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Thundering Herd are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt with 14.5 assists per game led by Dezayne Mingo averaging 4.8.

James Madison is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 75.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 70.8 James Madison allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists for the Dukes.

Dawson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

