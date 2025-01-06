David Wright’s No. 5 to be retired by New York Mets on July 19

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright’s No. 5 will be retired by the New York Mets before a July 19…

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright’s No. 5 will be retired by the New York Mets before a July 19 game against Cincinnati, the team said Monday.

Wright’s number will be the 10th retired by the Mets, the sixth since Steve Cohen bought the team ahead of the 2021 season. Wright also will enter the team’s Hall of Fame, joining Tom Seaver as the only Mets players to receive both honors on the same day.

A seven-time All-Star, Wight hit .296 with 242 homers, 970 RBIs and 196 stolen bases from 2004-18, his career cut short by neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

Wright, who turned 42 on Dec. 20, became the Mets’ fourth captain in 2013 after Keith Hernandez (1987–89), Gary Carter (1988–89) and John Franco (2001–04).

“David Wright personified class on and off the field,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. “David is the definition of a Met.”

New York previously retired No. 14 (Gil Hodges, 1973), No. 16 (Dwight Gooden, 2024), No. 17 (Hernandez, 2022), No. 18 (Darryl Strawberry, 2024), No. 24 (Willie Mays, 2022), No. 31 (Mike Piazza, 2016), No. 36 (Jerry Koosman, 2021), No. 37 (Casey Stengel, 1965) and No. 41 (Seaver, 1988). In addition, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997.

