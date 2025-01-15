Daughtry leads Indiana State against Bradley after 23-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-3, 5-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-3, 5-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -8; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Bradley after Jaden Daughtry scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 84-79 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Braves have gone 8-1 at home. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC with 15.5 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 4.2.

The Sycamores have gone 3-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Bradley makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Indiana State scores 16.2 more points per game (83.8) than Bradley gives up to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deen is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Braves.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.