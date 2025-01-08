Daughtry and Indiana State host Valparaiso

Indiana State Sycamores (9-6, 3-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-6, 2-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-6, 3-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (9-6, 2-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Valparaiso after Jaden Daughtry scored 26 points in Indiana State’s 66-62 win over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Beacons have gone 7-2 in home games. Valparaiso is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sycamores are 3-1 in MVC play. Indiana State is third in the MVC with 16.4 assists per game led by Samage Teel averaging 4.5.

Valparaiso averages 79.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 76.7 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State scores 11.0 more points per game (83.4) than Valparaiso gives up to opponents (72.4).

The Beacons and Sycamores match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Beacons.

Teel is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 17.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.